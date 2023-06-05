In the wake of high temperatures since last week, the Tinsukia district administration, on June 5 revised the school timings in the district for both government and private schools.

In this regard, the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia issued an official order which said that the district is persistently facing high temperatures during the last week and considering the continuous rise of mercury levels, appropriate measures must be taken to ensure the well-being of the students and minimize their exposure to extreme heat during school hours.

''After careful consideration and consultation with the relevant authorities, it is felt important to prepone all school timings within the district, effective from 06-06-2023. This adjustment is intended to facilitate a cooler environment for students, ensuring their safety and comfort during the hotter parts of the day,'' the order read.

As per the revised school timings classes will be held from 7:30 am to 12:15 PM in Lower Primary Schools, while for Upper Primary, the classes will be held from 7:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Besides this, for HS/HSS Schools, the classes will be held from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm

''This order comes into force from 06-06-2023 and shall remain in effect until further order,'' it added.

Also read: Assam: Biswanath district administration reschedules school timings amid soaring temperature