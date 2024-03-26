Pranab Baruah, the president of the Congress in Tinsukia district, has resigned from his position.

Alongside Baruah, the former APCC general secretary Birinchi Neog, as well as senior Congress members Mahesh Moran and Thomas Baruah, have also stepped down from their roles.

It is expected that they will join the BJP today.



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Meanwhile, a joining programme is being organised at the BJP 's temporary district office at Kasaribari Lakhinagar at 6 pm today.



Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and prominent personalities will be present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the president of Assam PCC Bhupen Kumar Borah has expelled Pronab Kumar Baruah from Indian National Congress and Jayanta Kalita, Vice President, APCC has been appointed as In-charge President of Tinsukia District Congress Committee with immediate effect.

