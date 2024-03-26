All India United Democratic Front leader Karim Uddin Barbhuiya on March 26 alleged that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Addressing the press, Barbhuiya claimed, "The governance of Assam is evidently a collaborative effort between the Assam Chief Minister and Bhupen Borah. Candidacies have been orchestrated across all districts, seemingly under the directive of the Chief Minister. It appears that candidates are being fielded in alignment with the Chief Minister's preferences, spanning regions like Karimganj, Barpeta, and even Silchar. Save for Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, the majority of candidates are seemingly favored by the Chief Minister. It's perplexing why the Chief Minister insinuates Bhupen Borah's potential shift to the BJP, when he is ostensibly already associated with and actively working for the party."

Previously, Bhupen Borah refuted the claims made by the Assam Chief Minister about his purported transition to the BJP, asserting that such statements were mere tactics employed to divert attention from substantive issues.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, described the opposition Congress party as a reservoir of resources for the BJP, utilized whenever deemed necessary. He stated, "I anticipate Bhupen Borah's transition to the BJP by January-February 2025. Preparations have been made for his candidacy in two constituencies, although specifics won't be disclosed presently," during an interaction with journalists at the residence of the BJP's Sonitpur constituency candidate, Ranjit Dutta.

Categorizing the Congress as a dependable asset for the BJP, the Chief Minister maintained that the party readily assimilates members from the Congress whenever required. He commented, "With the exception of a select few, the majority of individuals within the Congress are aligned with our interests."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized the ideological contrast between the two major political entities, suggesting that voting for Congress implies support for Rahul Gandhi, whereas support for the BJP translates to endorsement for Narendra Modi.

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