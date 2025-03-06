The International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, has strongly condemned the Assam government’s statement in the Assam Legislative Assembly regarding the presence of 263 illegal rat-hole coal mining sites in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

The council has questioned the government’s failure to curb illegal mining activities, which have allegedly been continuing in Assam for the past 11 years, despite a nationwide ban imposed in 2014.

L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, expressed grave concern over the government’s lack of decisive action against illegal coal mining. He openly questioned how these mining operations have continued for over a decade without effective intervention.

"The January 6 Umrangso tragedy, where nine illegal coal miners lost their lives, should have been a wake-up call for the authorities," Singh stated. "However, instead of taking strong action against the owners of these illegal rat-hole mines, the government merely provided compensation to the victims' families, allowing the perpetrators to go unpunished."



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The Human Rights Council has accused the Assam government of providing misleading information in the Assembly by claiming that rat-hole mining is limited to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. According to Singh, the reality is far different.

"There are numerous illegal rat-hole coal mines operating in the 83 No. Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district, yet the government has failed to disclose any information about them," he alleged.

The Council further claimed that illegal coal mining is rampant not only in Assam but also in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. It alleged that illegally mined coal is transported daily through Assam via multiple truckloads under an entry system that remains unchecked by the authorities.

The International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, has urged the Assam government to take strict action against illegal coal mining operators, ensure full transparency in coal transportation, and hold accountable those responsible for violating the law.

"It is time for the government to stop turning a blind eye to illegal coal mining and take action against those who have been exploiting natural resources for personal gains," Singh asserted.