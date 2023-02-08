Trinamool Congress in Dima Hasao on February 8, registered an FIR against Chief Executive Member, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa for allegedly referring minorities with 'topiwala' and 'crosswala' remarks during a public meeting at Panimur in the district.

During the speech at Panimura, Gorlosa indirectly took a dig at minority communities and said he feels that he is the CEM of the Dimasa community.

"We have to think about Topiwala and Crosswala," he said about the minority communities during the speech as per TMC allegations.

However, after the video of the same went viral on social media, the Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress took cognizance of the same and lodged a complaint against Gorlosa.

Reacting over the same, Aching Jeme, the President of Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress said that a public leader should refrain from commenting on such words as it does not look good.

''Gorlosa is a public leader and that this type of hate speech mentioning some particular communities does not look good,'' he added.

He also asked the BJP party to make Gorlosa understand and apologize to the particular communities, else in the coming election, the BJP party will be deprived of campaigning and their leaders will be garlanded with shoes in the minority areas.

Jeme also warned the RSS not to use Debolal Gorlosa for spreading communal violence in the district and alleged that due to his certain words a law and order in the district can be disrupted.

''We condemn whatever he said because due to his words, the law and order situation in the district can be disrupted. In view of this, we have filed a complaint against him at the SP office and urged him to take appropriate action. If Gorlosa doesn't take his words back then in the coming days, not only he will suffer but the entire BJP will face the heat. I also want to tell RSS that a CEM can be illiterate but for his actions and words you will face the protest as you are responsible for whatever CEM said,'' he said

''Whatever the words he used such as 'Topiwala'' and ''Cross wala'' we all and everyone can understand who they are?'' he added.

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