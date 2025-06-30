Assam: TMC’s Dulu Ahmed accuses Congress MP Rakibul Hussain of ticket brokerage in Dhubri

In a blistering attack aimed at Congress leadership in Assam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Vice-President Dulu Ahmed on Monday launched a scathing tirade against Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, accusing him of political opportunism and corruption.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Dhubri, Ahmed declared that Hussain, once a towering electoral force, “will be bitten more than seven times” in the run-up to the next assembly elections. “A leader who once won by 10 lakh votes is now running away from the people,” he said, accusing the Congress MP of disconnecting from grassroots realities.

Ahmed went on to allege that Hussain has been “selling assembly tickets” and functioning as a “political broker,” claiming money is being collected in exchange for nominations. “This is not leadership; this is brokerage,” he asserted. He also predicted the defeat of senior Congress MLA Wazed Ali Chowdhury in the forthcoming polls.



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Turning his attention to broader political trends in Assam, the TMC leader said, “Some leaders are now joining the Chief Minister out of fear of jail,” suggesting a shift in allegiances under pressure.

Despite these political cross-currents, Ahmed exuded confidence in the TMC’s growth, asserting that the party has established a strong organisational presence in Dhubri. He confirmed that the Trinamool Congress will field candidates in all constituencies of Dhubri district in the next assembly election.

The press conference was attended by TMC State General Secretary and Dhubri district in-charge Tarit Chatterjee. Ahmed is also scheduled to hold a key party meeting in Bilasipara later in the day.