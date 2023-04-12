Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 12 announced that the state will make an attempt for the mega Bihu world record at Sarusajai stadium on April 13.

''On April 13 evening, we will make an attempt for the mega Bihu world record between 5:30 to 6:30 at Sarusajai stadium. Earlier, the dance programme was scheduled on April 14, but on April 13 we will start the programme and will make an attempt for the world record,'' Sarma said while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

''Dancers will too dance on April 14 but the attempt for world record will be done on April 13,'' he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also informed that passes are not mandatory for attending the programme and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the Bihu dancers and Bihu master trainers participating in the event.

''Today, Assam Cabinet has decided to give a reward of Rs 25,000 each to Bihu dancers as well as trainers participating in the event,'' he added.

Meanwhile, in a bid to witness the mega spectacle of the Bihu dance that is set to enter the Guinness World Records, people across the city can be seen standing in long queues to avail passes.

The passes have been made available at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra and only one pass has been allotted per head and an Aadhaar card is made mandatory to avail the same.

People from various districts of the state rushed to Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra to collect the passes to witness the grand event that will take place on April 14. Long queues were formed in front of Kalakshetra to collect these passes in the scorching heat.

According to reports, they stood in the line since 3 am in the morning.

Also read: Assam: Long queue at Kalakshetra to avail free passes for Bihu celebrations