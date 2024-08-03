Assam is set to become the next global electronic hub, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet, Sarma announced the Bhumi Pujan of the Tata Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad. The Rs 27,000 crore plant is expected to create over 27,000 jobs and attract a world-class industrial ecosystem.

Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for choosing Assam for this significant project.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are going to set up the semiconductor industry in Jagiroad. As per the group assessment, this industry will be completed within 18 months. Today bhumi pujan was performed and at least within 18 months from today, this production unit will become effective, and it will come into operation. On behalf of the people of Assam, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for this great initiative. They could have done this in any part of India, but they have chosen Assam. It is a huge landmark for the state of Assam..."



Also Read: Assam: Historic Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor facility launched by Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Chairman

Chandrasekaran highlighted the importance of the semiconductor industry for various sectors, including electronics, automobiles, and healthcare. He praised the initiative as a bold step under Modi's leadership and expressed pride in Tata Group's involvement.

Chairman of Tata Group N. Chandrasekaran said, "The semiconductor industry is a foundation industry for the future. Chips are going to be part of everything we do in our daily life, industrial life, and consumer lives, be it the electronics industry, automobiles, mobile technology, defence, healthcare or other consumer products, everything will have a chip going forward. This technology is fast progressing with the adoption of artificial intelligence, and all this will accelerate, every country is trying to get into this space... So India under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi took a very bold step and the Tata Group group is extremely thankful and proud to be part of this initiative. We are building the entire electronics value chain...."