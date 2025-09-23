Assam to distribute Zubeen Garg’s ashes through online application; Memorials at Kamarkuchi and Jorhat

The Assam government has announced that the ashes from the funeral pyre of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg will be made available to organisations and individuals through an online application system.

Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu said the state’s Cultural Department will oversee the process.

Addressing reporters at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati, where Garg was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday, Pegu said the government will create a simple portal to streamline the requests. “Organisations and institutions can apply to obtain ashes of their beloved artiste. If the remains are still available after meeting institutional requests, individual applicants will also be considered,” Pegu stated.

Garg, 52, passed away on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. His mortal remains reached Assam on Monday, with lakhs of grieving admirers thronging the streets to bid farewell as the coffin made its way to the state capital. The final rites were performed at Kamarkuchi, where the government is now preparing to build a permanent memorial.



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“The spot where the pyre was built will be secured starting tonight. Work on permanent demarcation and construction of a boundary wall will begin immediately,” Pegu said. He added that a state police camp will also be set up at the Kamarkuchi memorial site to ensure security while keeping it open to the public for homage.

As announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier, a portion of Garg’s ashes will be taken to Jorhat, the town where he spent his formative years. The minister confirmed that rituals associated with the 13th day of demise will be performed there, and a memorial in Garg’s name will also be constructed in Jorhat, with site selection underway.

For the people of Assam, Garg was not only a singer and composer but a cultural bridge whose music united generations. The government’s move to allow organisations and individuals to preserve a part of his ashes seeks to honour the profound personal and collective bond the people shared with their “Son of Assam.”