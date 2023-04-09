Assam Education and Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes Minister Ranoj Pegu on April 9 stated that a total of 75 water bodies are being developed in each district of the country as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and with this the state of Assam is also spearheading in its endevour to fulfill the dream under this mission.



The minister further confirmed that Majuli has completed digging 71 ponds so far and total 2 such sarovars have been inspected till date.



Dr Ranoj Pegu confirmed the same via a tweet saying, “Under Mission #Amritsarovar 75 water bodies in each district are being developed to celebrate #AzadikaAmritMahotsav . Majuli has completed digging 71 ponds so far. Inspected 2 such Sarovar today. @himantabiswa @RanjeetkrDass @DcMajuli”.



Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while adding further information to the Twitter trail said, “Amrit Sarovar is one of the best gifts of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi to the nation. Assam is happy to have made a humble contribution towards translating his dream into reality. Soon, Assam will have 3000 Amrit Sarovars. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav”.



Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and with a view to conserve water for the future. The mission was launched on April 24, 2022.





Also read : Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta assures state's preparedness to handle COVID-19 if it strikes again