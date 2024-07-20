The Assam State Education Department will hold the Gunotsav 2025 from January 6 to February 9, 2025, in three phases.

In phase 1, self-evaluation will be on January 6, and external evaluation on January 7, 8, and 9, covering 11 districts. The districts are Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mankachar, and Udalguri.

The Assam State Education Department will hold the Gunotsav 2025 from January 6 to February 9, 2025, in three phases.



Assam's Education minister announced that all preparations are progressing on time. 43,23,499 students in 45,629 schools will be assessed in Gunutsav.#Assam… pic.twitter.com/dJQnItVkzG — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) July 20, 2024

In phase II, self-evaluation will be on January 18, and external evaluation on January 20, 21, and 22, covering 13 districts. The districts are Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Sonirpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and West Karbi Anglong.

In phase III, self-evaluation will be on February 5, and external evaluation will be on February 6, 7, and 8. It will cover 11 districts: Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli, and Hojai.

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Notably, Gunotsav for Bajali and Tamulpur will be conducted by Berpeta and Baksa respectively.

Taking to his X handle, the Assam Education minister wrote, "Gunutsav - 2025 will be held in 3 phases from 6 January to 9 February. All preparations are progressing on time. 43,23,499 students in 45,629 schools will be assessed in Gunutsav. We seek everyone’s cooperation."