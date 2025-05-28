In a significant move aimed at strengthening security in remote and vulnerable regions, the Assam Cabinet has approved the issuance of arms licences to eligible citizens residing in such areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on May 28 that the decision was taken keeping in view Assam’s sensitive geographical and security context.

“Assam is a difficult and sensitive state,” Sarma said. “We have decided to grant arms licences to eligible persons residing in remote, vulnerable, and border areas. We will encourage original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply for arms licences under the provisions of the Arms Act.”

The initiative is part of the state government's larger strategy to empower indigenous communities to protect themselves from unlawful threats and hostile elements, especially in regions lacking quick access to law enforcement.



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According to the Chief Minister, this move does not aim to militarise the population, but rather to build confidence among indigenous communities facing recurring threats. The process will be governed strictly under existing arms laws, with all applications vetted through the prescribed eligibility criteria.

The government is expected to issue detailed guidelines on how and where residents can apply, along with verification procedures to prevent misuse.

This decision marks a shift in Assam’s internal security framework and underscores the government’s intent to safeguard its borderland populations from destabilising influences.