Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against Congress MP and Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, claiming both he and his wife are "deeply involved in anti-India activities."

Sarma asserted that what Gogoi has revealed so far "is only 10 per cent" of what is known and promised to disclose further evidence on September 10, once a Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its inquiry.

Speaking to media persons, Sarma said, “He and his wife are not just involved, they are deeply involved in anti-India activities. His son, who was born in India, later received British citizenship. Gogoi even surrendered his son’s Indian passport. There are very serious allegations, and I have documents to prove that his wife collected sensitive Indian intelligence inputs.”

Sarma’s claims come just days after Gogoi publicly admitted to having visited Pakistan 12 years ago. While Gogoi dismissed the visit as a personal trip during an international project undertaken by his wife, the Chief Minister insisted that this is merely the surface of a much deeper issue.



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“Whatever Gaurav Gogoi has admitted is just the tip of the iceberg,” Sarma said. “The real story is far more serious, and we will make it public on September 10 in the interest of national security and public accountability.”

Gogoi, in an earlier press conference, had accused Sarma of trying to malign his image through a “C-grade Bollywood script,” and questioned why the government did not act if they had credible information over the past 11 years. He also defended his wife’s professional background, clarifying that her work was related to climate change policy, not intelligence or security matters.

Despite Gogoi’s denial, Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency. “We will release every document, every proof we have. The people of Assam and India deserve to know the truth,” he stated.

This political storm adds a new dimension to the ongoing war of words between the Congress and the BJP in Assam, setting the stage for a high-stakes disclosure in September that could have national implications.