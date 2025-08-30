Assam to issue over 35,000 appointment letters in October

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 30 chaired a high-level review meeting with the State Level Recruitment Commission and senior officials from key departments, including Health, Education, and Home, to ensure the smooth completion of ongoing recruitment processes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister outlined plans to issue more than 35,000 appointment letters for Class III and Class IV posts across the state in October this year. The meeting focused on monitoring the progress of recruitment formalities, addressing pending issues, and ensuring transparency and efficiency in the selection process.



Also Read: Assam govt suspends Nagaon Central Jail superintendent for indiscipline

Dr. Sarma emphasised the importance of the timely completion of recruitment formalities to strengthen administrative capacity and improve public service delivery. He directed concerned officials to adhere to strict timelines and maintain coordination between departments and the State Level Recruitment Commission to avoid delays.

The upcoming issuance of over 35,000 appointment letters marks one of the largest recruitment drives in the state, covering multiple departments and ensuring opportunities for eligible candidates across Assam.

Officials at the meeting assured the Chief Minister that all arrangements were being made to complete the recruitment formalities in a smooth and transparent manner, with appointment letters expected to reach candidates by October 2025.