Assam to launch India’s first 5G captive network in refinery sector

In a groundbreaking development for the digital and industrial landscape of Assam, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish India’s first 5G Captive Non-Public Network in the refinery sector.

Announcing the development on social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a “proud moment for Assam,” highlighting the technological leap this represents. “A big leap for #DigitalAssam & #AtmanirbharBharat — ushering IoT, AR/VR, Big Data into our industrial future!” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The 5G Captive Non-Public Network will significantly boost industrial operations at NRL, enabling faster data processing, real-time monitoring, automation, and integration of cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and Big Data analytics.



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This initiative places Assam at the forefront of India’s digital infrastructure growth, especially in the refinery and energy sector. It also aligns with the government’s vision of a self-reliant and digitally empowered India.

Officials from both BSNL and NRL expressed optimism about the pilot’s success, suggesting that it could serve as a model for other industries nationwide.

The MoU is not only a milestone for Assam but a strategic step forward in India’s journey toward high-tech industrialization.