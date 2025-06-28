Assam to provide Rs 300 for 6 months to HSLC aspirants

In a student-friendly move, the Government of Assam has announced a financial support scheme for students preparing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations — one of the most crucial academic milestones.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is committed to standing by students in their exam journey. As part of this effort, eligible HSLC candidates will receive Rs 300 per month for six months,which will be directly transferred to the bank, aimed at helping them afford extra tuition or improve their nutrition in the run-up to the exams.

“This support is meant to give our students an extra push so they can focus better on their studies and perform well,” the Chief Minister stated.

The initiative underlines the Assam government's focus on education, equal opportunity, and academic preparedness, especially for students from economically weaker backgrounds.



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