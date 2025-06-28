High-level team inspects Langvoku site for proposed Sainik School in Karbi Anglong

In a significant step towards establishing a Sainik School in Karbi Anglong, a high-powered delegation from the Advisory Committee for Supervision and Monitoring, constituted by the Government of Assam, conducted an on-site inspection at Langvoku on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Lieutenant General (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, Chairman of the Committee, and included senior retired defence officers such as Major General (Retd.) Bhaskar Kalita, Brigadier (Retd.) Ranjit Borthakur (Sena Medal), and Brigadier (Retd.) Palash Choudhury.

The inspection was joined by senior officials from the Government of Assam and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), including Pranjal Choudhury, ACS, Joint Secretary of the Education Department, and the Chief Engineer of PWD (Buildings). Representing KAAC were Principal Secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia, IAS, and Deputy Secretary Ibon Teron, ACS, alongside technical teams from relevant departments.



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The team reviewed a 133-acre site allotted for the school, as per Clause 5.1 (Annex-II) of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) 2021, approved by the Ministry of Defence. The site layout, prepared by the Chief Engineer’s office, was examined on ground, including a detailed assessment of connectivity to roads, railways, airports, and medical facilities.

The establishment of the Sainik School at Langvoku is expected to bring quality, value-based education infused with discipline and patriotism to the youth of Karbi Anglong and surrounding areas.

The visit concluded with encouraging feedback from the delegation, paving the way for the next phase of development and execution of this much-awaited project.