To ensure a smooth and transparent recruitment process, the Assam government has announced the suspension of mobile internet services across the state on September 15, 2024, between 10 AM and 1:30 PM. This move is aimed at preventing any malpractices during the written examination for Class-III government posts.

The decision comes as over 11 lakh candidates are set to appear for the exam at 2,305 centres across 28 districts. Out of these, 429 centres have been marked as sensitive due to past incidents of cheating. The government fears that the use of mobile apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Telegram could lead to unfair practices.

The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission, in partnership with the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), is organizing the examination. "We want to ensure that the selection is purely merit-based, and no loopholes are left that could compromise the fairness of the process," said Shri Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department.

The internet shutdown, enforced under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, will serve to maintain the integrity of the examination and public safety, according to officials.

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