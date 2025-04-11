Following the release of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2025 examination results, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu raised concerns over the lower pass percentages among Scheduled Caste (SC) and Tea Garden (TG) community students, both of which fell below the state average.

According to official data, the overall state pass percentage stood at 63.98 per cent. However, students from the SC category registered a pass percentage of 58.56%, while those from Tea Garden communities recorded an even lower figure of 51.89 per cent.

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Taking note of this disparity, Minister Pegu posted on social media: “It is concerning that the pass percentage among Scheduled Castes (58.56%) and Tea Garden communities (51.89%) remains below the state average... In 2025–26, the Education Department will prioritise focused interventions in these two social sectors to bridge the learning gap and promote inclusive educational growth.”

The data reveals that out of 38,448 SC students who appeared for the exam, only 22,556 passed. For the TG communities, 2,294 students appeared, but only 1,191 managed to clear the examination.