In a heartwarming incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was rescued from the roadside near the railway tracks in Pathshala village. The discovery was made by a local woman early this morning (July 27), who found the child lying on the embankment.

According to reports, the child's mother, who is mentally challenged, had abandoned her. Upon finding the child, the compassionate woman took her to her home and immediately notified the Bajali police.

The police promptly responded by taking the child to a government health center for a thorough medical examination. Fortunately, the child appeared to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the woman who found the child is herself childless and has expressed a strong desire to raise the girl as her own. However, the final decision now rests with the Child Line authorities, who will determine the appropriate course of action for the child's welfare.

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