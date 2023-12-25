A tourist has landed in trouble after posting pics on social media showing him while posing with a gun belonging to the forest department at Manas National Park on December 24.

The pic that has gone viral on social media, has invited reactions from netizens, demanding immediate action against the tourist. Questions are being raised as to how a tourist managed to pose for photos with a gun from the forest divisional authorities.

The tourist from Barpeta Road identified as Farooq Ahmed uploaded the photos on Facebook captioning his recent visit to the Panbari range of Manas National Park.

It will be noteworthy as to what action will the higher authorities of the forest department will take into the incident.

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