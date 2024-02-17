Heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in Guwahati's Bhangagarh area on February 17 after a water pipeline burst leading to commotion among the residents.

Videos from the area showed water gushing out with full force and flooding the roads. Although no damages were reported, yet officials have not reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

This isn't the first time that a water pipe burst incident has been reported in the city. Earlier, in several instances, incidents of water pipe burst have caused massive trouble for the residents, with few structural buildings facing damages and instances of flooding in the area.

In one such instance, a water pipeline of Guwahati Jal Board burst on June 11, causing a flood-like situation at Rajgarh in Assam. The pipeline, which was recently installed, burst near Gauhati Commerce College in RG Baruah Road, leading to panic in the area.

While there were no injuries or casualties in the incident, reports said properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged.

The water flow was brought under control after a team from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority arrived at the spot.

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