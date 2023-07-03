To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 4th July 2023 during the visit of the Vice President of India to Guwahati.

RESTRICTIONS ON THE MOVEMENT OF VEHICLES:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 6 AM to 9 PM on July 4, 2023.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on DG Road, MG Road, and AT Road from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM on July 2023.

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