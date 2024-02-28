In a shocking incident, some miscreants attempted to sever and steal newly installed electric wires on train lines near Selenghat station, between Simaluguri Jn and Mariani Jn stations on Tuesday night.

Despite the wires being inactive, the incident caused several coaches of the 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express to become entangled in the damaged wires.

Technicians were dispatched from Mariani Jn to rectify the situation. The incident caused delays to several trains including the Vivek Express, Kamrup Express, and two Rajdhani Express trains from Dibrugarh to New Delhi.

According to reliable sources, the affected trains were able to resume their journey after the wires were cleared at around 1:35 am. The trains, which departed from Dibrugarh yesterday, are currently running more than 4 hours behind schedule.

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