The situation turned volatile in the last 24 hours after sporadic incident of firing and congregation of protesters were reported in Imphal East. As per reports, more than 200 armed miscreants stormed into the residence of Additional SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit and abducted him along with his escort. He was later rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered: (i) 01(one) 7.65mm pistol, 01(one) 8mm Bolt action rifle, 01(one) 9mm CMG with Mag, 03 (three) 2-inch mortar shells already fired out, 04(four) 2-inch mortar bombs, 06(six) No36 Hand grenades and 01(one) Rs Motorola from Imphal East district.

Regarding the firing incident, at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS on 27th February, 2024, armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district.

The armed miscreants vandalized the household properties at the residence. On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals namely Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 yrs s/o M. Ranjan of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 yrs c/o K. Abosana of Khongman Bashikhong sustained injuries on their persons and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital, Porompat.

In the midst of the incident, the Additional SP and one of his escorts were abducted by the armed miscreants. They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has started.

Meanwhile, movement of 341 and 335 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-02 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 140 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 212 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Also read: Manipur Additional SP (Ops) rescued after crossfire incident in Imphal East