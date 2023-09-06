Train services along the railway line passing through Chandranathpur Railway Station near Silchar in Assam were abruptly halted on September 6 due to a mishap that led to the collapse of multiple electric poles.

According to initial reports, the disruption occurred when a dangling electrical wire from an under-construction electrical rail pole became entangled with the wheels of a moving train. This unfortunate incident subsequently resulted in the toppling of several electrical poles located along the railway track.

The incident occurred as the Silchar-Coimbatore train was in motion, with the dangling wire becoming entangled with its wheels.

As a consequence of this incident, the railway line was temporarily shut down for approximately four hours.

While the incident did induce panic among the train's passengers, it is fortunate to note that there were no reported casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.

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