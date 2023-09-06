A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will commence hearing three cases, including Assam NRC, as per a recent notification.

The bench will comprise Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with Justices AS Bopanna, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra who will take up Assam Public Works vs Union of India, Ashok Kumar Jain vs Union of India and Sita Soren vs Union of India from September 20, 2023.

It may be mentioned here that these cases pertain to Assam NRC, validity of reservations to the Anglo-Indian community, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies and whether MPs and MLAs have immunity from being prosecuted for an offence involving offer or acceptance of bribe to cast vote in the legislature respectively.

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