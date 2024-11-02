Train movement in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Assam has resumed following a disruption caused by the derailment of a goods train earlier this week. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) confirmed on Saturday that trial runs are currently underway, with passenger trains expected to resume their regular services by Sunday morning.

The train movement was interrupted after a loaded wagon derailed inside tunnel number 2 at kilometer 52/5 near Mupa around 4 PM on Thursday. This incident caused significant delays, affecting both goods and passenger services in the region.

NFR officials worked promptly to address the situation, prioritizing safety and efficiency in their recovery efforts. They reported that the track was cleared and necessary inspections were completed to ensure the safe passage of trains.

Earlier on November 1, train services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section were severely disrupted due to the derailment of a loaded wagon from a goods train, which occurred over 24 hours ago. The incident took place inside tunnel number 2 at KM 52/5 near Mupa around 4 PM on Thursday, leading to a complete halt in rail connectivity between Assam's Barak Valley and Tripura.

According to a statement from the NFR, the wagon was transporting grains when it derailed, causing significant disruption to train operations.

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