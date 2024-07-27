A massive explosion at the Biswanath Chariali power sub-division caused widespread disruption today when a transformer exploded, setting off a major fire. The explosion, accompanied by loud noises, destroyed the control room and led to extensive damage.

Emergency response teams, including several fire tender vehicles, were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, and the fire has now been brought under control. However, the incident has resulted in a significant power outage affecting the entire Biswanath Chariali area.

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Authorities are actively working to restore electricity and are conducting a thorough assessment to determine the full extent of the damage. Further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.