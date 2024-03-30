Transgender advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah, accused in the suicide case of her partner Mansur Alam, was granted bail on March 29, after spending a month in jail.

Baruah was arrested on March 1 in connection to Mansur's death. She was accused of inflicting mental harassment on Mansur, leading to his suicide. Her bail was granted by the district magistrate's court after the investigating police officer failed to produce the case diary.

The bail was set at Rs 30,000 with a surety. Mansur and Baruah's relationship was reportedly troubled, with allegations of mental harassment by Baruah. She had also allegedly pressured Mansur into marriage and accused him of rape.

However, she later claimed rape against the deceased Mansur and contested his bail. Mansur's family claims he was employed at Baruah's residence for over a year and that an illicit relationship developed between them.

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