It seems trouble for Barshashree Buragohain has not subsided completely after the young poet has been asked to appear before the Golaghat Sessions Court on February 28.

A new case has been filed against 20-year-old Barshashree Buragohain under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

Speaking to India TodayNE, Barshashree Buragohain’s brother Arindom Buragohain said, “Yes, she has been summoned by the Golaghat District Sessions’ Court on February 28 as the trial for her earlier case will begin now and the chargesheet for the same will be filed on the respective date. No official summon letter has reached our house asking Barshashree to appear before the court but it was our advocate who told us about the trial. I would say it is the negligence on the part of the police for not making us aware of the developments. If we hadn’t hired an advocate maybe we would have even missed the date assigned by the court. Barshashree will be now tried whether she is guilty or not guilty for writing a poem for which she was arrested on May 17, 2022”.

The young poet from Assam’s Teok, Barshashree Buragohain was released from Golaghat District Jail on July 22, after two months of incarceration for a Facebook post allegedly in support of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I).

Buragohain was released on the following conditions:

1) That she will not commit any offenses that are comparable to the one of which she has been accused.

2) That, if necessary, she will cooperate with the Investigating Officer.

3) That she will not offer any inducement, threat, or promise to anyone who is familiar with the case's details, either directly or indirectly.

What Did the Post Discuss?

In Assamese, the post read: One more step in the direction of the sun of liberty. I will commit treason once more."

The student's lines "were an implicit endorsement of the ULFA-I" and pointed to a larger "criminal conspiracy" and "intent to wage war against the Indian government," according to the First Information Report (FIR).

When asked about Buragohain's arrest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma stated, "If she had not been arrested, she would have gone to the ULFA(I)." How are we going to let her do that? She will return as a human bomb and kill us if she goes to ULFA(I).



Also read : Sessions Court permits jailed Barshashree Buragohain to take her degree exams