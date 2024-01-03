A truck driver's untimely death in a road accident at Dergaon has cast a shadow of sorrow over his family in Bongaigaon district.

The fatal mishap has left the family in deep mourning and shock, struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss.

The driver has been identified as Noor Alam of Behulapara, Abhayapuri in the Bongaigaon district.

Noor Alam's death has created an atmosphere of mourning in the area and in the house. It is to be mentioned here that, Alam was transporting coal from Margherita in Tinkuisa when the fatal incident occurred.

On the otherhand, the driver of the bus identified as Mridul Bora also died at the incident spot.



Also Read: Assam's Dergaon accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for injured

Around 12 people were killed when buses and trucks carrying picnickers collided head-on at Dergaon at around 4.30 am today, sending shock waves across the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Assam's Dergaon.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the tweet from PM Modi reads.

Expressing grief over the horrific Dergaon accident that killed 11 people on January 2, Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has ordered a probe into the incident.