Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Assam's Dergaon.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the tweet from PM Modi reads.

Expressing grief over the horrific Dergaon accident that killed 11 people on January 2, Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has ordered probe into the incident.



Also Read: Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya orders probe into horrific Dergaon accident

"Deeply shocked to learn about the tragic road accident in Balijan today morning which has taken 10 precious lives & injuring many! My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I pray to almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured ones", wrote Suklabaidya on platform X.

The minister while speaking to the reporters assured full financial assistance to the kin of the deceased families and all medical help for the injured. Suklabaidya added that the main culprit behind the incident will be punished and a complaint will be filed against the road contractor for the 'poor road construction' of the ill-fated route.