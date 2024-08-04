A truck transporting approximately 300 gas-filled cylinders on National Highway 17 in Assam's Jogighopa, collided with a highway divider.

The incident occurred when the truck, traveling at high speed, lost control and struck the divider, resulting in a major crash.

A chaotic scene ensued following the high-impact accident. Both the truck driver and the handyman sustained injuries in the crash. Jogighopa police arrived at the accident site to manage the situation and provide assistance to the injured individuals.

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The collision displaced the highway divider, highlighting a recurrent issue contributing to accidents on National Highway 17.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident while managing the aftermath.

Meanwhile, no casualties were reported from the accident site, thus averting a major tragedy.



The Union Ministry has formulated a scheme and initiated implementation on a pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam to provide cashless treatment to victims of road accidents caused by the use of motor vehicles, on any category of road, in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA).

Under this scheme, the eligible victims are administered Health Benefits Packages relating to trauma and polytrauma care at empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh for a maximum period of 7 days from the date of the accident.