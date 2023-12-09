Assam Police on December 9 seized two trucks trying to smuggle 70 live cattle onto Meghalaya in Jorabat.

A team of East Guwahati Police from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted two trucks bearing registration number AS01 FC 4531 and NL01 AB 3849.

A probe has been ordered into the seizure.

Earlier, Assam Police had foiled an interstate cattle smuggling attempt and recovered at least 32 cattle heads in Jorabat on November 7.

Two persons were arrested following the seizure.

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