Two active cadres of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered in Sonari, Assam on November 25.

The two surrendered ULFA-I cadres have been identified as 'Captain' Nayan Patmaut and Deepak Hatibaruah.

As per sources, Nayan Patmaut's house is in Lukhurakhon village of Sonari while Deepak Hatibarua comes from Tinsukia's Digboi. The duo also surrendered 2 grenades, two 9 MM pistols, 25 live ammunition to the police.

The two surrendered ULFA-I cadres have been taken into police custody and necessary legal processes undertaken.

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