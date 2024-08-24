Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly molesting minors in separate incidents in Assam's Lakhimpur district, a police officer said on Saturday.

Both arrests were made in areas under Panigaon police station on Friday night. A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a maulana when she had gone for classes taken by him.

The incident took place a couple of days ago and the accused was absconding. He was arrested on Friday night, the officer said.

The second case occurred on Thursday when the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault a girl inside his shop.



Also Read: Assam: Main accused in Dhing gang rape case dead, body recovered; search for two others continues

The shop owner was also apprehended on Friday night and both accused in the two cases have been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

We are investigating the cases, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Tafazul Islam, the prime accused in the Dhing gang rape case, was declared dead after an intense two-hour-long rescue operation that ensued earlier in the day. Islam attempted to flee police custody today at 4 am by jumping into a nearby pond during an investigation.

The police had escorted him to the crime scene for further inquiry when the escape attempt occurred.

Fearing that he might have drowned, the police immediately launched a search operation. After two hours, the rescue teams recovered the body of Islam from the water. Islam was arrested on August 23 after the extensive investigation identified him as the third man involved in the brutal gang rape.