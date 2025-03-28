In a major crackdown on illegal IPL gambling, Rowta police arrested two individuals, Imran Hussain and Tapan Paul, from the Rowta area of Udalguri district.

The arrests were made during a special operation targeting a growing betting network in the region.

Imran Hussain was apprehended during a raid at Janahit Communication Shop, a computer store in Koupati town.

Police seized three mobile phones used for placing bets. During interrogation, Hussain provided key information about the network, leading police to identify Rustam Ali from Dhekiajuli and Tapan Paul as his associates in the illegal betting racket.



Also Read: Assam forest ranger dismissed from service for misappropriation of funds

Acting on this information, police launched a follow-up operation and arrested Tapan Paul, also seizing three mobile phones from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 13/14 of the AGB Act and IPC (Case No. 33/2025).

Both individuals have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigations are underway to dismantle the gambling network.



