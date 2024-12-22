In a decisive action against drug trafficking, Dhubri police intercepted a large consignment of suspected contraband drugs and arrested two individuals during an operation in Dumardoha Part II along NH-17 on the evening of December 22.

The seized items include 112 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride syrup, 59 strips of Pyeevon Spas Plus tablets, and 18 strips of Nitcor-10 tablets. The arrested individuals have been identified as 25-year-old Sahinur Alom, son of Akhtar Ali from Jhagrarpar Part I, and 35-year-old Moklesur Rahman Prodhani from Bidyapara Part II Bhatigaon, both within Dhubri district.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the drugs were smuggled into Assam from West Bengal, with the accused playing a pivotal role in the transportation and intended distribution of the contraband.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the supply chain and identify additional perpetrators linked to this illegal operation.





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