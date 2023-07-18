Hours after slamming the opposition alliance's name 'INDIA' claiming that it was the British who named the nation India, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma removed the word India from his Twitter bio and changed it to Bharat.

Earlier Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT”.

Sarma's statement comes after on July 17 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of the opposition alliance that would lock horns with the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).



Also Read: Assam CM on the opposition alliance name: "The British named our country INDIA, but our ancestors fought for Bharat"

Kharge went on to say that the opposition group's second meeting was crucial for protecting democracy and the Constitution in the best interests of the country's citizens.

“We have come together and discussed various points. People supported the resolution adopted today. Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA),” Kharge added.