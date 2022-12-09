Two youths hailing from the Charaideo district in Assam were found dead under mysterious circumstances in two states on December 9.

Notably, following the recovery of the bodies, sensation prevailed in the Charaideo district of Assam.

As per a police source, the body of Loknath Gogoi was found in Bihar's Gaya district while the body of Nabin Sakia was recovered from Odisha.

As per police, the deceased were en route to Andhra and Chennai for work and smells foul play to the entire incident.

Also Read: Assam: Golakganj youth burnt to death in Odhisa

Earlier in November, a youth from Assam's Golakanj was found dead in the Chatrapur area in Odisha.

The youth, identified as Govind Modak, was burnt to death in the Chatrapur area of Odisha and was a truck driver by profession.

As per police investigation, Modak was working as a driver for a transport company Balaji Logistics of Hooghly and was heading towards Howrah in West Bengal from Hyderabad when the incident took place.

The incident came to light when the truck’s handyman, Anant Bhowmik, who works with Govind informed the manager of Balaji Logistics that Govind is missing and is nowhere to be found.

Bhowmik further informed that on their way from Hyderabad to Howrah, Govind got down midway and had asked him to meet him in Howrah.

''But, even after 6 days of reaching Howrah when Govind did not reach Howrah'', he informed the office manager.