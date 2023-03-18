Assam Police on March 18 rescued two children who were abducted from Gotanagar in Guwahati from Mahua in Bihar's Vaishali district.

As per reports, it is being said that the accused named Sudhir Kumar, and the children's father were doing business together, but they ended their partnership following a rift a year ago.

The reports also claimed that both the Children were Kidnapped by Sudhir due to some business-related dispute.

The two children aged 9 and 4 years were abducted from their own house in Guwahati’s Gotanagar area on March 17 when they were playing outside the house.

The father of the children was identified as Madan Rai.

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