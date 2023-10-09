Sensation prevailed after two persons were critically injured during an attack by wild elephants in Assam's Khardang area under Goalpara district on October 8.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place under Krishnai forest range under Goalpara district where two Garo youths identified as Sushil Rabha (25) and Saname Marak (22) were injured respectively. The injured youth Sushil Rabha was rescued by locals and sent to Goalpara Civil Hospital with ambulance service but sent to Guwahati for better treatment.

Meanwhile, two wild elephants destroyed the houses of the three families and ate paddy and rice and also attacked cattle, livestock, ths injuring them.

The news has created panic and created a sensation in the entire area. However the forest department personnel reached the spot at night and managed to chase the wild elephant out of the village.

It may be recalled that one person was seriously injured in an attack by a wild elephant at Bhimajuli under Agia police station on the same night.

The injured person has been identified as Lukas Sangma. According to the latest reports, Lucas Sangma, who was seriously injured in the attack by a wild elephant in Bhimajuli, has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at hospital.



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