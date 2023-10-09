Tension prevailed in Assam's Sonari after unidentified miscreants opened fire on October 8, creating a tense atmosphere in the region, according to sources.

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Kanubari tea estate in Sonari in the Charaideo district of Assam along the interstate border with Nagaland.

According to sources, two Naga miscreants who arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire following an altercation.

The intruders were reportedly armed with homemade handguns and opened fire on the tea farm facilities, wounding two workers.

When the employees heard gunfire, they panicked and attempted to leave, but many were hit and injured.

Officials named those injured as Dandu Mahali and Suresh Munda.



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