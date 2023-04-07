Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, two doctors tested positive for COVID-19, in Assam's Nagaon district on April 6.

As per reports, both of them are husband and wife, identified as Rahul Debnath and Kalpana Barua, and a doctor by profession.

They recently returned from Hyderabad to Assam on April 5 and after conducting antigen tests, both of them tested positive for the virus.

Following this, both husband and wife have been kept in home isolation.

Previously, after a gap of four months, two positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past five days in March this year.

''A COVID-infected patient from Maharashtra has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati,'' said Assam Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta.

The previous case detected five days ago was a healthcare worker from Kamrup (Metro).

It is worth mentioning that In the wake of a surge in COVID cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting with the health minister of all states and Union Territories on April 7.

As per the Union health ministry data, on April 7, India registered 5, 335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while active cases have surged to 25, 587.

Currently, India's active COVID caseload stands at 25, 587 with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 per cent.

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