Two tragic road accidents in Guwahati on Tuesday, March 25 claimed the lives of a cyclist and a motorcyclist in separate incidents.



In the first accident, a cyclist was fatally hit by a dumper truck on the New Saraighat Bridge. Authorities are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased, and further details regarding the incident are awaited.



In another devastating crash, a high-speed motorcycle collided head-on with a dumper truck on the service road near Radisson Blu Hotel. The bike, bearing registration number AS07J1927, was traveling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari when it was struck by the truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision resulted in the immediate death of the rider.



The accident occurred right in front of the hotel, prompting Jalukbari Traffic Police to rush to the scene. The victim was transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further procedures.





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