In what can be termed as a major breathrough for Assam Police, two government officials have been arrested by the Crime Branch for their alleged involvement in Guwahati land scam.

As per sources, the two government officials identified as Senior Sub-Registrar Ranjit Choudhary and Sub-Registrar Niharendra Thaosen are alleged to be the mastermind behind Guwahati land records scam.

The police team arrested Niharendra Thaosen from a Kolkata resort while Ranjit Choudhary from his residence in Guwahati.

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