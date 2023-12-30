In the midst of escalating tensions in Manipur, a tragic incident unfolded in the Imphal West district where a village volunteer was reportedly killed by armed militants.

As per sources, a 35-year-old village volunteer was killed by armed militants in the wee hours of December 30.

As per a reliable source, the incident took place when suspected Kuki armed militants allegedly attacked Kadangband Part 2 under Imphal West district at around 3.30 am.



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The deceased person is identified as Jamesbond Ningombam from Mayang Lamgjing. At present dead body was brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.



This is a developing story. More details awaited.