Assam Police on November 1 apprehended two persons for allegedly tampering with the electricity digital meter in the state's Barpeta district.

The accused have been identified as Mirasan Ali and Makram Ali, a resident of Aironjongla village in Dhubri.

Both the accused came from Dhubri and settled in Barpeta and had tempered the electricity meters of several industries in the Barpeta district.

Following this, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) suffered huge losses as the electricity bill was reduced in the bill as compared to what was actually consumed by the customers.

''In a joint operation conducted by APDCL and Barpeta police, a scam related to the digital metering system got unfold. On the basis of an FIR filed by APDCL, the Barpeta Police seized equipment and arrested two people red-handed. The arrested persons were identified as Mirasan Ali and Makram Ali. They will be produced before the court,'' said a police official while speaking to media over the matter.



It is said that the duo used special tactics in tempering the meter and reducing the electricity bills.

Upon noticing the irregularities, the APDCL authorities laid a trap with Barpeta Police and successfully managed to arrest the two accused while tampering with the meter during the operation.

Meanwhile, an investigation in this regard is underway and is likely to reveal all the details of meters that were tempered as well as if the same crime has been committed in other districts.