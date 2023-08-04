Assam Police on August 4 apprehended two people and seized 353 cartoons of cough syrup in the state's Karimganj district, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The 353 cartoons contained 35300 cough syrups and the same were seized at Churaibari Check Post.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma appreciated the police for their achievement.

''@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a state in North India at Churaibari Check Post and seized 353 cartoons containing 35300 cough syrups. Also apprehended two accused. Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up!,'' he tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a state in the North India at Churaibari Check Post and seized 353 cartoons containing 35300 cough syrups. Also apprehended two accused.



Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/u9ivBk5qLf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2023

On August 2, the Assam Police had also seized Eskuf contraband syrup worth Rs 1.5 crore while entering Tripura from Guwahati at the Churibari Police naka point.

As soon as the lorry number bearing number AS01MC0387 arrived at the Churibari Police Naka Point in Assam which is the Tripura-Assam border, at seven o'clock this Wednesday morning, the Assam police seized the vehicle, searched it, and recovered a total of 31 thousand 680 bottles of Eskuf syrup in 105 cartons containing various products.

''The black market value of which is about Rs 1.5 crores,'' Police said.

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